Man Dies After Shooting in Midtown Miami: Police

Police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night in midtown Miami that killed one man.

Miami Police arrived at the scene in the 3400 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue just after 10 p.m., finding one man who what been shot once.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Police have not released information on the shooter at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.