Man dies after shooting in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the area of W. Old Cutler Road and Southwest 115th Avenue in Goulds.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said they're still investigating the shooting but have no information about a possible suspect or suspects.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.