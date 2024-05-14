Miami-Dade County

Man dies after shooting in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the area of W. Old Cutler Road and Southwest 115th Avenue in Goulds

By NBC6

NBC6

Police are investigating a shooting in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the area of W. Old Cutler Road and Southwest 115th Avenue in Goulds.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said they're still investigating the shooting but have no information about a possible suspect or suspects.

