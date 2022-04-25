Man Dies After Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning incident Monday in southwest Miami-Dade that ended with a man dying at an area hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area of Southwest 122nd Avenue and 219th Street after a ShotSpotter alert to the area, but did not find any victims.

A short time later, a man arrived at Homestead Baptist Health Homestead Hospital from the scene with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital, but police have not released his identity.

Investigators have not released additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

