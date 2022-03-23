Man Dies After Shooting in SW Miami-Dade

A man has died after a shooting in a residential apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. near the 14900 block of southwest 80th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim had just returned from running errands when he was shot by an unknown subject when walking out of a vehicle to his apartment. The suspect fled, possibly in a vehicle, according to police.

The 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting but say it is a possible armed robbery.

No details on the suspect were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.