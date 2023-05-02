Gunman in Custody After Customer Killed in Shooting Inside Lauderdale Lakes Walmart

A man has died and a gunman was in custody after a shooting inside a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday, officials said.

Footage showed a large number of Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at the store at 3001 N. State Road 7. Multiple officers could be seen standing outside the store with weapons drawn.

NBC 6 A large law enforcement investigation was underway at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the shooting happened inside the store around 2 p.m.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials confirmed the victim was airlifted to Broward General Hospital from the store with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators later confirmed that he died.

The man's identity will not be released under Marsy's Law. A spokesperson for Walmart said the victim was a customer.

"Senseless violence like this is intolerable, and we’re heartbroken to learn a customer has been critically injured while helping one of our associates," the company said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with him, his family and our associates at this time. The store will remain closed while we continue working with law enforcement."

It was unknown exactly what led to the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the shooter fled the scene on a scooter. He was later taken into custody, but officials haven't released his identity.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots in the store so they took off running for safety.

"I heard three shots - bam, bam, bam - and they seemed very close so I started toward the front of the store and then one of the employees said 'no, no, go back, go back, the exit is this way,' so I went out the back," one woman said.

"Obviously a situation like this creates a great deal of fear in the community especially for people who might have loved ones shopping inside this store or some of the adjoining businesses nearby as well as people working," Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said.

Employees were seen gathered along with customers in the store's parking lot, which was mostly closed off with yellow crime scene tape.

BSO Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the incident.

A family assistance center for employees and shoppers was set up at 3580 W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

