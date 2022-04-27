Miami

Man Dies After Shooting Near Miami Edison Senior High School

Police said they're searching for two suspects in connection with the suspect

A man was rushed to the hospital and later died after he was shot near Miami Edison Senior High School Wednesday.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 5900 block of Northwest 5th Court shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Dozens of officers could be seen outside Miami Edison, which is in the 6100 block of Northwest 5th Court, as well as at the shooting scene.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said a man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He later died, police said.

His identity hasn't been released but officials said he's 21 years old.

Police confirmed they're searching for two suspects in connection with the shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

