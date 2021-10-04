Man Dies After Suffering Gunshot Wound in Dania Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday in Dania Beach.

On Sunday, just after 7 p.m., deputies responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue in Dania Beach where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died.

BSO has not released the identity of the victim and are on the scene conducting a death investigation of the incident.