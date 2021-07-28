Man Dies, Another Injured at Start of Lobster Mini Season

A man died and another was injured in separate incidents at the start of lobster mini season, according to sheriff's officials in the Florida Keys.

The first man died at the hospital Wednesday morning after he lost consciousness in the water at Sawyer Key, officials said.

At around 7 a.m., the man was preparing to dive for lobsters when he started struggling in the water, officials said. A Good Samaritan helped with CPR and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Shortly after, another man was taken to a Miami hospital after his leg was struck by a boat propeller, officials said.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Both of their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Lobster mini season in the Keys kicked off Wednesday and wraps up the next day.