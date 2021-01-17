Man Dies From Injuries Suffered in December Plane Crash in Pembroke Pines

Family members confirmed the death of a man who suffered injuries during a December plane crash from an airport in Pembroke Pines.

The wife of Joseph Issac confirmed he passed away Saturday in a hospital from injuries he suffered during the December 17th crash when the plane went down not far from North Perry Airport.

Stella Issac said her husband was surrounded by family and friends, adding that their two children who were also in the plane at the time of the crash are recovering from their injuries.

The plane went down around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pembroke Road and University Drive. Federal Aviation Administration officials said four people -- including two adults and two children -- were on the single-engine SOCATA TB10 Tobago when it went down shortly after leaving the airport.

Multiple sources say the pilot is a Miramar police sergeant, but it was not confirmed if Issac was that pilot.

Lyn Estelles, who owns a business near North Perry Airport, says he’s concerned after multiple crashes this year. Since May, there has been four other plane crashes near the airport.

Estelles fears the next one may be in his parking lot.

“I might just pull in, and God forbid, something happens where it clips a tree or it’s the actual building itself,” Estelles said.