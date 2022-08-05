Man Dies in Head-on Crash in Opa-locka: Troopers

A man died and a woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash Friday in Opa-locka, officials said.
The crash happened after noon on Old State Road 9 near NW 22nd Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A red Ford pick-up truck was driving west on SR-9 when it crossed a center median, drove into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a red Chevy sedan.
A man who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Chevy died at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the Chevy, a woman, was taken to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford was also transported to Ryder Trauma. Troopers believe impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
SR-9 was shut down for the investigation.
