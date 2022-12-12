‘Unruly' Patron at AutoZone Dies After Being Handcuffed: Miami-Dade Police

Authorities are investigating after an unruly patron at a southwest Miami-Dade AutoZone died after he was handcuffed by police Monday night.

Officers responded to the auto parts store in the 9300 block of SW 56th Street to reports of a man being violent and throwing things inside the store, according to Miami-Dade Police Detective Luis Sierra.

After the 42-year-old man was put into handcuffs, he became unresponsive, Sierra said. Officers and paramedics performed CPR before the man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was not identified. Sierra said there was currently no indication of use of force or weapons from officers.

"They were able to put him into custody, and right when they put the cuffs on him is when he became unresponsive," Sierra said.

A witness told NBC 6 the man was "walking around the store, acting weird ... saying he was gonna die."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. It's unclear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in this case.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.