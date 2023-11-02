‘They took two brothers': Man dies years after Miami-Dade shooting that killed his sibling

When two South Florida brothers were shot three years ago, one of them died that night and the other had been in the hospital ever since.

He died this past Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police said Jarmaine and Keyvous Wooten were shot on Oct. 24, 2020, in the area of Northwest 50th Street and 24th Avenue. Jarmaine died that night.

Keyvous Wooten survived, but his family said he was left emotionally and physically scarred and paralyzed from the neck down.

He fought for three years but died this past Sunday on Oct. 29. His sister Denise Wooten remembered the last time she spoke with her brother.

"I just said I love you and he loved me,” Denise Wooten said.

She said the family has gone through so many emotions in the last three years.

"It's a lot, it's a lot. I don't even know how we're going to get through this,” Denise Wooten said. “They did the worst, they took two brothers."

The brothers were two of 13 children. Denise Wooten said Keyvous was loving and big on family.

"Laid back, chill, he just wanted to see his family to get out of poverty,” she said.

She described Jarmaine as a protector.

"He was a fighter,” Denise Wooten said.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $9,500 for information on the person or people who killed both brothers.

Denise Wooten said their family needs justice now more than ever.

"I just wish the person would bring us peace by turning themselves in,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477 (TIPS). The family also started a GoFundMe to help pay for a service to remember Wooten.