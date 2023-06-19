Man dives into water after houseboat capsizes in daring rescue caught on video

Dramatic video shows four people being rescued by a good Samaritan who jumped in to help after a houseboat capsized Friday in the Panama City Marina.

Travis Brady and his group of friends were fishing for red snapper that morning when the weather took a turn for the worse. As they were heading back to land, they saw a houseboat had capsized.

They saw a man on another boat jump into action and into the water without hesitation. He busted out a window on the boat and got everyone out.

"It restores your faith in humanity," Brady told NBC affiliate WHJG. "Makes you really reflect on the things that are really important in life, I'm going to try and not get emotional. It was an intense moment that ultimately I'm just going to say it came down to God putting us in the right place at the right time."

Brady then helped the man who saved the distressed swimmers get back to shore.