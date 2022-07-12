Man Dressed as Spider-Man Hits Woman, Robs Her of $45: Hollywood Police

A Hollywood man — while wearing a Spider-Man costume — is accused of striking a woman in the back of her head, stealing her cash and taking off on his bike, police said.

Lequan Payne, 36, was charged with robbery and resisting an officer without violence Monday night, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim was at a laundromat on Federal Highway when she noticed a man who was wearing a Spider-Man costume, bright yellow shorts and sneakers while riding his bicycle, police said.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim, who liked his costume, approached the man and asked for his picture, and "Spider-Man" allowed her, the arrest form stated.

Afterward, the victim was leaving the laundromat when she was unexpectedly struck in the back of the head, which caused her to fall to the ground, police said.

Forty-five dollars of cash fell out of the victim's pocket — and she saw "Spider-Man" grab the money and flee, the arrest form said.

Officers found the costumed man on his bike at South Federal Highway and Madison Street shortly after the victim called 911.

"Spider-Man," later identified as Payne, had refused to comply with officer's commands and "actively resisted" as police detained him, the arrest form said.

Officers found the victim's cash inside Payne's Spider-Man wallet, which was inside his backpack, police said.

Payne appeared in bond court Tuesday, where he told the judge that he moved to Florida not too long ago and works two jobs.

"I'm not a perfect person, I did have a record or whatever," he told the judge in part. "But since I've been down here in Florida for two years, I've been working consistently the whole time I've been out here."

Payne remains in Broward jail, where he's being held on $6,000 bond.