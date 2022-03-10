Miami-Dade County

Man Driving Golf Cart Killed in Crash With SUV in SW Miami-Dade

Woman driving SUV ejected and airlifted to local hospital, FHP officials said

By NBC 6

A man driving a golf cart was killed after he was involved in a crash with an SUV in southwest Miami-Dade early Thursday.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Krome Avenue and Southwest 158th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the golf cart was trying to cross Krome Avenue and traveled directly into the path of the Mercedes SUV.

The man who was driving the golf cart was killed at the scene. His identity hasn't been released.

Footage showed the golf cart almost completely destroyed, with pieces scattered all over the roadway.

The collision caused the SUV to overturn and ejected the woman who was driving it, FHP officials said.

The woman was airlifted to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyFlorida
