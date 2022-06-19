Broward County

Man Drowns in Davie Lake Trying to Rescue Pet Parrot: Police

Davie Police officials said the man's pet fell in the water in the 2700 block of Southwest 79th Avenue

Authorities are investigating after a man drowned in a Davie lake after he went into the water to rescue his pet parrot on Sunday, police said.

Davie Police officials said the man's parrot fell in the water in the 2700 block of Southwest 79th Avenue.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Dimitrios Alexiou, went into the lake but was not seen getting out of the water.

Police and fire rescue responded to the scene, and Davie Fire Rescue divers located Alexiou and pronounced him dead, officials said.

The parrot survived the incident, police said.

The man's identity hasn't been released. The incident remains under investigation but police said no foul play is suspected.

