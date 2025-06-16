A man drowned near the Haulover Inlet sandbar, and paramedics took two other people to hospitals after what appeared to be an accident involving a personal watercraft.

A call went out and several agencies responded, and so did private citizens hoping to help out, like Joe Owens, who was on his boat near Oleta State Park.

“I see these three flares, the aerial flares go up in the air, so I decided to run straight to that boat, and I run to that boat and I see the man getting resuscitated on the back of the boat,” Owens said.

First responders were doing CPR on one of the victims, but it has not been confirmed if that person was the one who drowned.

On the dock, a gut-wrenching scene as family and friends of the victim realized what was happening.

“That inlet can get real nasty and things can change in an instant, on the incoming tide at Haulover," Owens said. "We get these rips that come through there and if you’re on that sandbar and you’re not paying attention you can get stuck in that rip and get pulled under. It’s very dangerous."

At this time, the cause of the boating accident has not been confirmed, but one firefighter told NBC6 that a bystander jumped in the water to help the man who ended up dying, and that good Samaritan nearly drowned in the effort.

He is now at the hospital.