Man escapes burning semi-truck as Miami Police investigate possible arson

A man sleeping inside his semi-truck was awakened by fire and smoke all around him. Someone had started a fire to his truck that Miami Police are now investigating as possible arson.

Winston Stoute was asleep inside his truck Wednesday morning at Northwest 2nd Avenue and 77th Street in Miami when he heard and smelled something.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I woke up to this loud sound of burning rubber and the entire cab was already engulfed in smoke,” Stoute said.

Stoute had seconds to get out. He grabbed what he could before the flames grew. He had one thought on his mind.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Here goes my livelihood,” Stoute said.

Stoute has spent the last 15 years driving trucks around the country. He owns his own trucking company, specializing in dry freight. He says it's how he provides for his children.

“I just have to be positive and keep my prayers but right now my biggest concern is trying to get back on the road,” Stoute said.

Stoute says when he walked around his truck, he found what he believes someone used to start the fire.

“There was a cushion that was placed underneath the door over my fuel tank someone set on fire,” Stoute said.

Stoute says he's grateful because he knows this could've had a different outcome.

“I guess it wasn't the time,” Stoute said. “Of course I'm angry at the act, but since I don't know who did it and why, it's hard for me to pass judgment.”

There is a GoFundMe for Stoute.