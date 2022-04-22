Man Escapes Miami House Fire, But Pet Dog Found Dead Inside

A man was able to escape a fire at his Miami house with one of his pet dogs late Thursday night, but fire officials said his other dog was found dead inside.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said they responded to the fire in the 300 block of Southwest 68th Avenue in Flagami around 11:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters quickly worked to put out the flames and got the fire under control in about 10 minutes, officials said.

While battling the flames, firefighters searched the home and found a dog deceased inside, officials said.

The homeowner had been able to evacuate with his other dog and wasn't injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.