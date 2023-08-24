Man exchanges gunfire with Miami officer while SWAT served warrant on neighbor

A Miami detective returned fire on a homeowner who shot at him as police were executing a search warrant on the homeowner's neighbor early Thursday, officials said.

The bizarre incident unfolded just after 2 a.m. in the area of the 1400 block of Northwest 70th Street.

Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar said detectives with the department's tactical robbery unit and the tactical investigations unit surrounded a home where a wanted suspect was believed to be hiding.

SWAT officers also responded and as they were executing the search warrant, one of the homeowners of a nearby property came outside and discharged several rounds at one of the detectives, Aguilar said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The detective fired back, but neither was hit by the gunfire, Aguilar said.

A short time later, the homeowner suffered a medical episode and was transported to the hospital by City of Miami Fire Rescue. The homeowner's condition and identity weren't released.

Aguilar said it's not expected that the homeowner will face charges in the incident.

"We don't know exactly why the homeowner opened fire, we don't know if it was a case of misidentification or what his intent was," Aguilar told reporters. "But right now, there's certainly not enough to believe it merits criminal charges on the homeowner."

The suspect who officers were initially trying to take into custody refused to come out of a home and barricaded himself in a romm for around 30 minutes before he surrendered.

Video showed heavy SWAT and police presence outside the home. One person was seen handcuffed to a stretcher and later taken away in an ambulance.

Neighbors told NBC6 that they didn't hear any noise, but woke up to the large police presence outside their homes.

Aguilar identified the suspect as 40-year-old Jevon Algudin, who was wanted on 12 felony cases between December 2022 and July 2023.

According to Aguilar, Algudin is a 16-time convicted felon who has been arrested 64 times on felony charges and 32 times on misdemeanor charges.

Currently, he was wanted for eight burglaries, two grand theft auto cases, an armed robbery and a battery charge on a law enforcement officer, Aguilar said.

"We want to thank all of the victims that came forward on those 12 cases to assist the Miami Police Department in ensuring that we could apprehend this suspect and make sure that he doesn't victimize our community ever again," Aguilar said. "Thankfully, today’s incident ended without anyone, without anyone being harmed, and we’re going to be working with our partners at the State Attorney’s Office to ensure that Mr. Algudin remains in prison where he belongs."