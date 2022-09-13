Man Exposed Himself to Multiple Women in Parking Lot of Hialeah LA Fitness: Police

A man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to women in the parking lot of an LA Fitness in Hialeah multiple times.

William Avila, 30, was arrested Monday on multiple counts of indecent exposure, arrest reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Avila was arrested after the manager said he received multiple complaints from staffers and gym members of a man who was exposing himself and masturbating in the parking lot, the reports said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The reports said Avila was outside the gym at different hours of the day and night and would strike as female gym members were walking to their cars or into the gym.

One victim said he pulled up in a white Volkswagen Jetta where she was parked and arched his back to expose himself and started masturbating, the reports said.

She said he followed her through the parking lot and stopped when she approached security, the reports said.

Avila, of Miami, was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.