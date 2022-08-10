Pembroke Pines

Man Exposed Himself, Touched Child in Pembroke Lakes Mall: Pembroke Pines Police

Julian Todd Lambert, 42, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of exposure of sexual organs, Pembroke Pines Police officials said

By NBC 6

File image of Pembroke Pines Police at Pembroke Lakes Mall.
NBC 6

A man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched a child in the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines.

Julian Todd Lambert
Broward Sheriff's Office
Julian Todd Lambert

Police said Lambert was in the mall's food court when he exposed himself then "touched the buttocks of a 10-year-old child who was standing next to her family."

Lambert left the area on foot after he was confronted by the child's family, police said.

Officers responded and searched the area before they found Lambert at a nearby bus bench along Pines Boulevard.

Lambert, of Boca Raton, was booked into the Broward County jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesBroward CountyPembroke Lakes Mall
