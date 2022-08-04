Police Search for Man Who Exposed Himself to Mom and Child in Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines Police need help finding a man who exposed himself to a mother and her child last month, officials said.

The mother told officers she noticed a man while she was walking with her son inside his stroller along Southwest 68th Avenue and Southwest 6th Street on July 28.

According to police, the mother noticed the man was walking closely behind her for several blocks until he passed them. That's when he turned around, exposed his penis, and masturbated in front of her and her son.

The victim immediately began walking in the opposite direction and contacted her husband. The suspect continued to follow the victims along the roadway until the victim’s husband arrived on scene, causing the suspect to flee westbound along Southwest 6th Street.

The adult victim was able to provide a picture of the suspect to police, who released it on Thursday. The suspect was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black sweat pants, and black crocs.



Anyone who has any information regarding this suspect is asked to please contact the Pembroke Pines Special Victims Unit at 954-431-2225.