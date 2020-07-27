Man Faces Additional Charges for Allegedly Spitting at Officers While Being Arrested

A man is facing additional charges for allegedly spitting at a police officer while he was being arrested for assault in a separate incident.

Remy Johnson, 38, is now facing charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence in addition to aggravated assault from an earlier incident.

Miami police apprehended Johnson around 8:30 p.m. near Northwest 3rd Avenue Sunday after he allegedly attacked a man on the street.

While he was being arrested, Johnson was given a mask, and police say he refused to wear it. After eventually putting it on and getting in the patrol car, Johnson pulled down the mask and spit at an officer through the open window.

Johnson’s total bond for the two incidents was set at $19,500 in bond court Monday. If he is unable to post his bond, he will stay in jail until his trial.