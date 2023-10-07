Man faces arson charges after fire breaks out at Hollywood Walmart

A man is facing first-degree arson charges after a fire broke out at a Walmart store in Hollywood on Saturday.

Police say Dionel Cordones, 37, started the small fire at the 301 South State Road 7 store.

Employees and customers were then evacuated as Broward Sheriff's fire crews responded to the scene on Saturday afternoon, according to Hollywood police.

Firefighters reportedly located the fire upon arrival and extinguished it.

No injuries were reported, police added.

Cordones is facing two counts of arson.

In bond court, he allegedly held up his middle fingers at the judge before she gave him a no bond hold -- citing that she believes he is a danger to the community and requires a mental health screening.

Cordones has also been banned from shopping at Walmart stores.