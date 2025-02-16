Man faces attempted murder charges after shooting 2 in Miami Beach: Police

A man accused of shooting two people in Miami Beach was arrested on Sunday, police said.

Mordechai Brafman, 27, was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Mordechai Brafman

Police said on Saturday, surveillance video in the 4800 block of Pine Tree captured Brafman's car going southbound on Pine Road and then making a U-turn at 48th Street where the victim's vehicle was stopped.

The arrest report said that Brafman drove past the victim and stopped directly in front of them.

Brafman then got out of his car, stayed near the driver's side and started shooting the victim's vehicle as it drove past him, the report said.

The victim's vehicle, the report said, was shot 17 times and struck both victims.

Brafman then drove to 4887 Pine Tree Drive, where he was taken into custody.

One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to their left shoulder, while the second victim suffered a graze wound to their left forearm, the report said.

While Brafman was in the interview view room with detectives, the report said, he spontaneously told them that he was driving his truck, saw two Palestinians and shot and killed both.



