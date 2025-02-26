Man faces attempted murder charges after video shows him running over Lauderhill cop: Police

A man is facing attempted murder charges after video showed him running over a Lauderhill Police officer and another person with an SUV, authorities said.

Terence Eugene Powell Jr., 27, is charged with attempted murder, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and aggravated battery after The Tuesday night incident.

According to an arrest report, the incident unfolded around 5:30 p.m. when the officer, who was in his marked police vehicle, was hit from behind while stopped at a red light at Sunset Strip and University Drive in Sunrise.

The same vehicle, a blue Nissan Rogue, then intentionally hit the officer's vehicle from behind a second time, the report said.

As the officer stepped out of his vehicle and was approached by a witness to the crash, the Rogue drove at both of them, hitting them and sending them into the air before they landed in an adjacent parking lot.

Cameras from a Tesla that was at the scene captured the shocking incident and shows both victims being run over.

Moments later, the SUV entered the parking lot and turned around as the officer and witness were on the ground, then drove at the officer and hit him again, the report said.

The Rogue then reversed and tried to hit the officer again but narrowly missed and hit a tree.

The SUV fled and eventually found about four miles away near the 4700 block of West Sunrise Boulevard by Lauderhill and Plantation Police, where Powell was taken into custody, the report said.

The officer and the second person were both rushed to a local hospital.

Lauderhill Police said the officer was in stable condition Wednesday, but faces a long road to full recovery due to multiple injuries.

"Out of respect for the officer and his family, his identity will not be released at this time. Our department stands firmly behind him as he recovers, and we extend our full support during this difficult time," the department said in a statement. "We commend the Lauderhill Police Officers involved for their swift response in locating the suspect and the Sunrise Police Department for working tirelessly through the night to successfully file charges against the individual responsible."

Sunrise Police said Wednesday that the other victim was conscious and alert.

"We also want to acknowledge the civilian who courageously attempted to render aid to the officer during the incident. At this time, her identity will not be released, but we can confirm she is conscious, alert, and in stable condition," the statement read.

The report said Powell, of Miami Gardens, requested an attorney and refused to give a statement, and was booked into jail.

Powell appeared before a judge Wednesday but said he wanted to appear with a private attorney, so his appearance was reset for Thursday.