Man faces charges after killing stabber who attacked father, son in Hialeah: Police

A man has been arrested after a "heated dispute" at a Hialeah home ended with him shooting and killing a person who stabbed a father and son, police said.

Hialeah police officials said multiple people were gathered at the home at West 10th Court off of 40th Place when there was a verbal dispute that escalated.

A man allegedly armed himself with a knife and attacked another man in his 50s. When the victim's son, a 16-year-old boy, saw his father being attacked, he "intervened and sustained multiple lacerations to his arms," police said.

Then, as the stabber was leaving the home, another man got a gun and fired at him, killing him, according to authorities.

That man has been identified as Milton Cao, 50. He faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted person.

Police said the teenage victim was expected to recover, while his father was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

One neighbor said she was stunned when she walked out of her home overnight and saw a man lying on the ground.

"I heard a shot and I opened the door, and when I walked out I saw the man running," a woman said. "I was shocked, but I wasn't sure what was going on. Then I took a shower and when I looked outside again, I saw police and the body on the ground."

The witness told NBC6 that there were always several people going in and out of the home. It's unclear why they were gathered there, but police said this was an isolated incident and not a familial dispute.

The incident remains under investigation.