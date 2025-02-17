Man faces murder charges after daughter abducted, wife and another man found dead: BSO

The father of a 4-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday in Tamarac has been charged with murder after her mother and a man who loved ones say tried to help her were found shot to death.

Nathan Gingles, 44, faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, along with violating an injunction relating to not having contact with the child or child's mother, and interfering with custody of a minor.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said it was just after 6 a.m. when deputies got a call about a shooting on the 5700 block of Plum Bay Parkway. There, they said they found the bodies of 34-year-old Mary Gingles and a man.

Family identified the second victim as Andrew Ferrin. They said Mary was trying to get help, when Ferrin answered the door and was shot.

“It’s unimaginable,” Ferrin's uncle said. “A woman was in the neighborhood knocking on actual doors, and my nephew who was home happened to open the door for her."

While investigating the shooting, officials said they found that Mary’s 4-year-old daughter had been abducted from the home and was with Mary's estranged husband Nathan Gingles. An AMBER Alert was issued for the little girl.

Home surveillance video from a neighbor captured what appears to be the father and little girl walking in the area around 6:13 a.m., minutes after the shooting was reported Sunday morning. But what that footage shows hasn’t been confirmed by investigators.

BSO said she was found unharmed with her father in a Walmart parking lot in North Lauderdale hours later.

Gingles was arrested and charged with violating a stay away order. Monday, he was officially booked on murder charges.

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a divorce.

The divorce petition states that the mother and child were both physically abused by the father. On one occasion, it states that the girl watched Nathan Gingles drag Mary up the stairs while in a chokehold.

It also states that he “sang songs about killing his wife.”

Mary’s divorce attorney called the shooting a “senseless tragedy.” She said she also represented the mother in two separate domestic violence cases.

One of Mary's friends, Lupita, told NBC6: "It shouldn't get to this point. The system needs to be fixed. That's where my frustration is coming in, because loved ones... look at all the lives that have been affected because of one person's action."