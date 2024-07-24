Man faces murder charges in deadly Plantation shooting

A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in Plantation that killed a man and injured another.

Stevell Bankston, 66, faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in the July 18 shooting, according to an arrest report.

Plantation Police officers responded that evening to an apartment complex near Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 47th Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach and another who was shot in the thigh.

BSO Booking photo of Stevell Bankston

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Charles "CJ" Jenkins, 25, later died at the hospital. The second victim had surgery and was in stable condition.

A neighbor who did not want to provide her name said she heard three gunshots and saw one person shot in the chest and another in the leg.

According to the arrest report, officers found the gun used in the shooting inside a red cooler in the residence.

While police were investigating the scene, Bankston had approached an officer, the arrest report said. He was then taken to the police station to be interviewed.

What led up to the shooting and the motive were unclear, as much of the arrest report was redacted. Detectives found probable cause to arrest Bankston and charge him.