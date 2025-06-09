Man faces trafficking charge after arriving at MIA from Colombia with 3,000 pills: Cops

A man who arrived at Miami International Airport on a flight from Colombia was arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities said he had nearly 3,000 pills in his baggage.

Chip Ervin, 46, was arrested on a hydrocodone trafficking charge at MIA after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Medellin, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Ervin was stopped for a secondary baggage exam by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and inside his checked baggage were numerous white pills in plastic bottles.

The pills, a total of 2,997, later tested positive for hydrocodone and acetaminophen, the report said.

Ervin, of Fayette, Alabama, told investigators he was in Colombia for dental work, the report said.

After the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Narcotics Interdiction Squad took over the investigation, Ervin was arrested and booked into jail.

Ervin appeared in court Sunday where he was given a $200,000 bond and appointed a public defender.