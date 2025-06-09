Miami-Dade County

Man faces trafficking charge after arriving at MIA from Colombia with 3,000 pills: Cops

Chip Ervin, 46, was arrested on a hydrocodone trafficking charge at MIA after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Medellin, an arrest report said.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who arrived at Miami International Airport on a flight from Colombia was arrested on drug trafficking charges after authorities said he had nearly 3,000 pills in his baggage.

Chip Ervin, 46, was arrested on a hydrocodone trafficking charge at MIA after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Medellin, an arrest report said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Chip Ervin
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Chip Ervin

According to the report, Ervin was stopped for a secondary baggage exam by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and inside his checked baggage were numerous white pills in plastic bottles.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The pills, a total of 2,997, later tested positive for hydrocodone and acetaminophen, the report said.

Ervin, of Fayette, Alabama, told investigators he was in Colombia for dental work, the report said.

After the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Narcotics Interdiction Squad took over the investigation, Ervin was arrested and booked into jail.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida Panthers 53 mins ago

South Florida pro sports teams are inspired by the success of the Panthers

Ervin appeared in court Sunday where he was given a $200,000 bond and appointed a public defender.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us