Man Facing Arson Charge After Setting Fire in Coral Springs Home: Police

A man is facing an arson charge after police said he started a fire inside a Coral Springs home during an argument Wednesday morning.

Maurice Guz, 36, was taken into custody and is facing a first-degree arson charge, according to a police report.

The report said the incident happened at a home at 6142 Northwest 53rd Street, when Guz got into a verbal argument with another person over an active Department of Children and Families investigation.

Guz, who was armed with a handgun, said he was going to burn the house down, then lit a fire on a mattress using alcohol and gasoline, the report said.

As the fire grew out of control Guz tried to drag the mattress out of the room, but the fire spread, the report said.

Multiple people were involved in the incident, including Guz's girlfriend, son and daughter, and all were able to evacuate the home without injuries except one person who suffered minor burns on their leg, the report said.

Guz fled the scene but was later taken into custody, police said. He was in the process of being booked into jail late Wednesday, and attorney information wasn't available.