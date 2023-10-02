Hialeah

Man facing arson charge after setting Hialeah warehouse on fire: Police

Jorge Alberto Molina-Menendez, 57, was arrested on arson and burglary charges in the Sunday morning fire, an arrest report said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested after police said he set a Hialeah warehouse on fire over the weekend during a dispute with the business owner.

Jorge Alberto Molina-Menendez, 57, was arrested on arson and burglary charges in the Sunday morning fire, an arrest report said.

According to the report, crews had responded to the warehouse at 423 W. 27th Street around 1 a.m. and went to work putting the fire out.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Jorge Alberto Molina-Menendez
The firefighters quickly noticed there were multiple points of origin throughout the building, and called the state fire marshall to investigate.

About an hour later, officers responded to a McDonald's at 330 W. 29th Street to calls of a man causing a disturbance and throwing furniture around, and took Molina-Menendez into custody.

It was later learned Molina-Menendez had been employed at the warehouse business but had been fired, the report said.

Molina-Menendez, who is homeless, had also been allowed to sleep at the business but had been told weeks earlier by the owner that he couldn't stay there, the report said.

After the key to the business was taken from him, Molina-Menendez said he became upset with the owner, the report said.

Molina-Menendez was also caught on video at the scene during the time the fire started holding a red container, the report said.

Molina-Menendez was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

