Man Facing Arson Charge in Oakland Park City Hall Fire

A man is facing an arson charge in connection with a fire at Oakland Park City Hall over the weekend.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies took 37-year-old Elvis Thomas Ford into custody Monday. He was booked into jail on a second-degree arson charge.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The owner of a nearby restaurant said he put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Broward Sheriff's Office

“I thought maybe someone fainted, or passed out, so I went over there to see what was going on thinking it was a medical emergency, and that’s when I saw everything was on fire," said Patrick Little, owner of The Butcher's Barrel.

Authorities said the suspect lit a piece of paper and placed it inside a plastic box attached to the building. The fire melted the box and damaged the building near the entrance.

Ford remained behind bars Monday without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.