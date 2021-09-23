Man Facing Arson Charges in Miami Car Dealership Fire

Police have arrested a man who they say was caught on camera setting several vehicles on fire at a Miami car dealership last week.

Anthony Gregory, 39, is facing four counts of first-degree arson and one count of criminal mischief in connection with the fire, Miami Police said Thursday.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Sept. 14 at the dealership at 3160 Southwest 8th Street in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, surveillance footage showed a man pouring liquid on several vehicles before igniting them and fleeing the scene.

The fire caused around $45,000 worth of damage, the report said.

A detective who had assisted in a previous arrest of Gregory immediately recognized him from the footage, andhe was arrested Thursday morning, the report said.

Gregory was being held on $15,000 bond Thursday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.