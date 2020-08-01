Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Brickell Key Shooting

A Miami man accused of trying to kill another man inside his high- rise condominium building in Brickell Key has been arrested, police said.

Police arrested Franco Rainuzzo, 27, Friday night on attempted murder and other charges.

According to a police arrest report, Rainuzzo stole a sport utility vehicle from the valet at the building where he lives. Detectives believe he drove it to the Isola Condominium building on Brickell Key Thursday afternoon.

Police said Rainuzzo got cleared through security, took the elevator to the 15th floor and shot the 27-year-old man in his doorway.

A woman inside the condo unit told police she ran to the bedroom to get dressed, heard the front door open and then heard several gunshots.

After the shooting Rainuzzo took the elevator down, walked out of the building, got back into the sport utility vehicle and took off, the report said.

According to investigators, Rainuzzo wore a motorcycle helmet while committing the crime. Detectives said video played an important role in solving the crime.

“Detectives began looking over surveillance cameras from not just Inside the Isola building, but also from the entrance and exits of the Brickell Key Island,” Miami Police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said. "Two hours later we were able to find the vehicle.”

Officers stopped the SUV near North Miami Avenue and 54th Street. They questioned the driver, who told police she tried to retrieve her SUV from the valet earlier in the day but, to her surprise, it was not in the garage.

Investigators said after the shooting Rainuzzo returned the SUV to the same parking garage where he stole it from. Someone at that building recognized Rainuzzo from the surveillance video and told police he lived there.

Investigators said it’s not clear right now if the two men knew each other.

“The motive remains under investigation,” said Fallat. “The suspect refused to speak with detectives so we are waiting for a full recovery of the victim so that we can get his side of the story."

The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was shot multiple times and remained hospitalized, police said.

Rainuzzo remained behind bars Saturday, and attorney information wasn't available.