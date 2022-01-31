Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Miami-Dade Machete Attack

A man has been arrested in connection with a brutal machete attack in Miami-Dade County earlier this month that left another man hospitalized.

Demetrick Sanders, 45, was arrested Saturday night on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Jan. 22 incident, according to an arrest report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The report said the victim had been standing outside a supermarket on Northwest 79th Street waiting for a ride to work when Sanders, who goes by the nickname "Pysch," approached on foot and demanded money from the victim.

The victim refused and Sanders began beating him with a broomstick until the victim started defending himself, and that's when Sanders pulled the machete out from his waistband and started swinging it at the victim, the report said.

After hitting the victim with the machete multiple times, Sanders bit the victim in the face then took his money and phone and fled the scene on foot, the report said.

Surveillance cameras captured the aftermath of the attack and showed the victim holding his head where he'd been cut.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a large laceration on top of his head and another near his rib cage, as well as abrasions throughout his body.

Then on Saturday, the victim saw Sanders hanging out at the same supermarket and called police, the report said.

Officers responded and toom Sanders into custody. The arrest report noted that a knife or other cutting instrument was seized by officers at the time of his arrest.

Sanders was booked into the Miami-Dade jail where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.