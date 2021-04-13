Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Pembroke Pines Road Rage Shooting: Police

A man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a road rage shooting in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

Anthony Jean, 21, was arrested in the April 1 shooting, Pembroke Pines Police announced Monday.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 in the afternoon in the 8400 block of Pines Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office

When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Jean fled the scene but detectives worked investigative leads, a warrant was issued, and he was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Jean was booked into the Broward Jail, where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.