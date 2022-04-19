Man Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Plantation Drive-By Shootout

A drive-by shootout in Plantation has a North Miami man facing a charge of attempted murder.

Mark Andrew Santel, 22, fired an assault-style rifle from a car at a father and son sitting outside their home Sunday and the father fired back in self-defense, according to an arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

No one was hit but the shootout was the result of an ongoing feud between Santel’s friend and the son, Plantation police said.

The names of those involved and the location of the shootout were redacted from the arrest report.

Detectives tracked down Santel through a series of threatening text messages and social media posts between Santel’s friend and the intended victim, police said.

Investigators also had surveillance video from a neighboring home. It showed "muzzle flashes" coming from a small 4-door hatchback vehicle cruising north on the dark street with no headlights on.

Police said they found six .300 caliber shell casings on the street that matched a rifle that Santel later admitted he owned.

During questioning, detectives said a nervous and uncooperative Santel eventually admitted to firing the weapon but claimed it was in self-defense.

Santel also said he gave his friend a bullet-proof vest to wear as they drove by the house twice before Santel opened fire on the third pass, the arrest report stated.

Santel was arrested Sunday night and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond, records show. Attorney information wasn't available.