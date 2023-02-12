Man Facing Charges After Protest at Commissioner Joe Carollo's Event

One of the protestors, Morgan Gianola, was arrested after officers told the group to leave.

“They’ve charged him with resisting an officer without violence, trespass after warning, and with disturbing the peace,” said Attorney David Winker.

The event was held to celebrate a new walkway and sculpture garden at Bayfront Park.

Winker calls the charges “ridiculous.”

“You’re allowed to be here,” Winker said. “You’re allowed to express your opinion.”

“This was the wrong thing, wrong place, wrong time. It was a bad arrest.”

Cell phone video from the event shows the disruption, but it’s unclear exactly what the group was protesting.

Winker says Gianola was arrested after handing out pamphlets against the commissioner after officer had already told the protestors to leave.

“Information about Commissioner Carollo, his past and the park, the complaints about the commissioner,” the attorney said.

NBC 6 reached out to the commissioner several times for a statement but has not gotten a response.

Carollo told our sister station Telemundo 51 by phone that he didn’t want to respond Sunday and may possibly make a statement Monday.

Winker says he expects the charges to be dropped.