Man Facing Charges in Bal Harbour Hit-and-Run That Killed Teen

A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old boy last year in Bal Harbour.

David Plazas was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a deadly crash in the Aug. 22, 2021 death of Ethan Gordon.

According to investigators, Gordon was trying to take his bike across the pedestrian walkway near Harbour Way and Collins Avenue and was hit by a car driven by Plazas.

The teen was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Plazas, 26, was already in jail for a separate criminal case. He appeared in bond court last Friday for kidnapping charges and was accused of holding a man against his will and beating him up.

"He’s a danger to the community. He’s a flight risk," a judge said in Tuesday's bond court hearing. "...I'm very concerned about the safety of the community."

The judge set Plazas' bond to $2 million for the deadly crash charges, but he was given no bond for the kidnapping charges.