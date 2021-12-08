Man Facing DUI Manslaughter Charge in 2020 Doral Crash That Killed Teen

A man is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges in connection with a 2020 crash that killed a teen driver and left another critically injured.

Christian J. Diaz-Flores, 51, was arrested Monday in the June 22, 2020 crash that killed 18-year-old Carlos Morales Sardinas, an arrest warrant said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

In addition to DUI manslaughter, Diaz-Flores is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 58th Street and Northwest 87th Avenue.

According to the warrant, Diaz-Flores was driving a Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed when he drove through a flashing red light at the intersection and T-boned a Toyota Corolla that was being driven by Morales Sardinas. The Altima also struck a Jeep that was at the intersection, the warrant said.

Morales Sardinas was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and was treated for serious injuries including a pelvic fracture, the warrant said.

Diaz-Flores was also injured and taken to a local hospital where two blood samples were taken, which came back at .094 and .104, the warrant said.

Florida's legal blood alcohol content limit is .08.

Diaz-Flores was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.