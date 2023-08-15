Man facing DUI manslaughter charge in fatal January crash in NW Miami-Dade caught on camera

A man is facing DUI manslaughter and other charges in a January crash in northwest Miami-Dade that was caught on camera and left another man dead and three people seriously injured

Johnson Cherubin, 41, was arrested Monday on charges including vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license causing death, an arrest report said.

The charges stem from the crash that happened just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest 103rd Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections Johnson Cherubin

According to an arrest warrant, Cherubin was driving a red Lexus ES350 at a high rate of speed when he slammed into a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck that was making a left turn.

Surveillance video from a home showed the collision, which ended with the truck crashing into a metal fence on the property.

The front passenger of the truck, 35-year-old Luis Cabrera Aguirre, was partially ejected and became pinned between the truck and the fence, the warrant said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ridgeline, a 57-year-old man, and two passengers, a 17-year-old and a 12-year-old, were hospitalized and spent several weeks recovering from their injuries, the warrant said.

The data recorder from the Lexus showed it was traveling nearly 90 mph about a second before the impact and traveling around 75 mph at impact, the warrant said. The posted speed limit where the crash happened is 40 mph.

A blood sample taken less than 90 minutes after the crash showed Cherubin's blood alcohol level at .129, and another taken about three hours after the crash showed it was at .146, the warrant said. Florida's legal limit is .08.

Cherubin also tested positive for cannabinoid, the warrant said.

Records also showed Cherubin, of Lauderhill, has had license suspended since November 7, 2022, the warrant said.

Cherubin was booked into the Miami-Dade jail. Attorney information wasn't available.