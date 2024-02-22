Man facing DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide in fatal December crash in Miami-Dade

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he was drunk and speeding when he ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing another driver in Miami-Dade back in December.

Leonardo Remedios, 41, is charged with vehicular homicide in a reckless manner, DUI manslaughter, and DUI causing damage to property or person in the Dec. 7 crash.

According to an arrest report, Remedios was behind the wheel of a black Volkswagen Tiguan when he ran a red light and crashed into a Nissan Altima at the intersection of Southwest 24th Street and the Palmetto Expressway.

Miami-Dade Corrections Leonardo Remedios

The driver of the Altima was killed at the scene.

Investigators discovered vehcile data that showed Remedios was going 81 mph at the moment of impact, just over twice the posted 40 mph limit, the report said.

Remedios was hospitalized with a minor head injury and consented to give blood samples, the report said.

The samples came back with blood alcohol levels of .273 and .246, well above Florida's legal limit of .08, the report said.

Remedios turned himself in to Miami-Dade Police and was booked into jail Wednesday. At a court appearance Thursday he was given a $75,000 bond with house arrest and a GPS monitor if released.