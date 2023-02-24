Man Accused of Kidnapping, Attempted Sex Battery on Woman at Brickell City Centre

A man is facing kidnapping and other charges after police said he attacked a woman in a restroom at Brickell City Centre.

Raziel Domingo Madrigal, 28, was arrested on kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, battery, and resisting an officer without violence charges, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Raziel Domingo Madrigal

According to an arrest report, the incident happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Brickell City Centre near the Apple store.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The woman told police that she saw a man, later identified as Madrigal, walking out of the women's restroom as she and another woman were walking in, the report said.

Madrigal walked back into the restroom with the victim as the other woman ran out, the report said.

When the victim also tried to exit, Madrigal closed and locked the door and whispered "someone really dangerous is out," the report said.

The victim tried to run into a stall and lock the door but Madrigal pushed the door open, came in and sat on her, holding her down, the report said.

The woman screamed and fought him off but Madrigal pushed her against a sink and tried to pull her pants down, the report said.

She continued to scream and fight back until two witnesses, who had been told a man was in the bathroom trying to sexually assault a woman, entered the restroom and got him off her, the report said.

The victim was able to run out of the restroom and the two witnesses kept Madrigal there until police arrived, the report said.

Madrigal was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.