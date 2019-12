A man is facing multiple charges after police say he repeatedly inappropriately touched a minor in Fort Lauderdale.

Zico Taffe, 33, was arrested Saturday on six counts of sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 18 years old, jail records showed. He also faces one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Taffe was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.