Man facing murder, attempted murder charges in May double stabbing in Sunny Isles Beach

A man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in a double stabbing in Sunny Isles Beach back in May that left an 18-year-old dead and a woman hospitalized.

Matthew Z. Ramirez, 31, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail Tuesday on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges in the May 24 stabbings.

Ramirez, who was arrested in Hallandale Beach shortly after the stabbings, had been in the custody of the Broward Sheriff's Office, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Matthew Ramirez

According to an arrest report, the incident happened at an apartment at 17011 North Bay Road in Sunny Isles Beach.

Officers who responded to the apartment found 18-year-old Kevin Arthur Vilca and 64-year-old Durley Zuluaga suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Vilca was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Zuluaga was hospitalized in stable condition.

According to the report, Zuluaga identified Ramirez as the stabbing suspect and said Ramirez fled in a car driven by his girlfriend.

A short time later, officers in Hallandale Beach responded to reports of a woman being choked by a man and found Ramirez with his arm wrapped around the girlfriend's neck, the report said.

Police were able to grab Ramirez and arrest him.

The girlfriend told police she was breaking up with Ramirez and was bringing him a card but when she showed up at his apartment he came running out covered in blood and told her "they are after me, drive!" the report said.

The woman said she was unaware of the stabbings and thought Ramirez was the victim so she drove him away from the scene, the report said.

But as they drove, Ramirez was grabbing the steering wheel, yelling at her to drive faster, grabbed her phone out of her hand and forced her to run through several red lights, the report said.

She said she eventually parked the car and got out, and that's when Ramirez started to attack her before officers arrived, the report said.

Ramirez told police he put the knife under a sofa after the stabbings, which is where it was found, the report said.

The report didn't give a motive for the stabbings or say what the relationship was between Ramirez and the victims.

Ramirez was being held without bond Wednesday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.