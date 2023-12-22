Man facing murder charge after body found in burning truck in Cutler Bay

A man is facing a murder charge after another man's body was discovered inside a burning pickup truck in Cutler Bay Thursday afternoon, police said.

The truck was found burning in a parking lot near Old Cutler Road and 205th Street around 1:40 p.m.

Cellphone footage showed heavy flames coming from the truck and black smoke rising into the air.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a man's body was discovered inside after the fire was put out. His identity hasn't been released.

On Friday, police confirmed they'd arrested 35-year-old Randall Lautzenheiser in connection with the incident.

Lautzenheiser, who is homeless, is facing a first-degree murder charge, police said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.