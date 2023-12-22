Cutler Bay

Man facing murder charge after body found in burning truck in Cutler Bay

Cellphone footage showed heavy flames coming from the truck and black smoke rising into the air

A man is facing a murder charge after another man's body was discovered inside a burning pickup truck in Cutler Bay Thursday afternoon, police said.

The truck was found burning in a parking lot near Old Cutler Road and 205th Street around 1:40 p.m.

Miami-Dade Police officials said a man's body was discovered inside after the fire was put out. His identity hasn't been released.

On Friday, police confirmed they'd arrested 35-year-old Randall Lautzenheiser in connection with the incident.

Lautzenheiser, who is homeless, is facing a first-degree murder charge, police said.

No other information was immediately known.

