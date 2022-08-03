Man Caught on Camera Fatally Shooting Woman in NW Miami-Dade Alleyway: Police

A Miami Beach man has been arrested after he was caught on camera fatally shooting a woman in an alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Ron Adam Donaldson, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers found the woman fatally shot just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the alleyway in the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street.

Police haven't released the woman's identity.

According to an arrest report, a surveillance camera in the area, which is known for prostitution activity, captured the murder.

The footage showed Donaldson and the woman arrive in the alleyway in his grey sedan and remain parked there for about 26 minutes, the report said.

At one point, the passenger door opened and the woman, who was partially nude, fell out and onto the ground, the report said.

Donaldson, who also appeared to be nude, got out of the car, grabbed the woman as she was trying to stand up, and shot her once in the head with a handgun, killing her, the report said.

After the shooting, Donaldson got in his car and fled the scene, the report said.

Detectives later found Donaldson at his Miami Beach Apartment, and he was arrested.

Donaldson was being held without bond, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.