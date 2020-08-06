Man Facing Murder Charge After Robbery Attempt in Miami

A South Florida man is facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of a man after they both tried to rob someone during a transaction for a gun.

Daniel Delgado, 20, faces one count of armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and one count of second degree felony murder.

Detectives say surveillance cameras captured the victim and Delgado in a white BMW on Northwest 22nd Street in Miami on June 6. A few minutes later, two men arrived in separate cars.

The arrest report says the victim was seen on video pointing a gun towards the two men who were there to buy a firearm from him. Then shots were fired and the victim killed.

A search warrant of Delgado’s Instagram account showed that the victim and Delgado were planning on robbing the men after the gun transaction. Now Delgado is facing murder charges for having been there when the victim got shot.

Delgado was represented by the public defender and is being held without a bond.

He was also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and criminal mischief from a separate incident on July 30.